Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr to run in October parliamentary elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-27T13:46:53+0000
Al-Sadr to run in October parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced on Friday that he had reversed his decision to boycott the legislative elections scheduled on the tenth of next October.

Al-Sadr announced in a televised speech today that he had received a reform paper from the political forces, considering it "compatible" with his aspirations.

He added, "We will contest the elections to save Iraq from corruption, occupation, dependency, and normalization," adding that "the interest required that we run in the million elections."

Last July, The Iraqi Shi'ite cleric said he will not take part in elections and withdrew his support from the government.

One of the most influential figures in Iraq, Al-Sadr led a political bloc that emerged as the biggest in the 2018 parliamentary election, with 54 seats in the 329 seat legislature.

related

I will not allow another postponement of the elections, Al-Sadr said

Date: 2021-01-19 17:59:35
I will not allow another postponement of the elections, Al-Sadr said

If you are not ashamed of God, be ashamed of your people, Al-Sadr tweets

Date: 2021-01-26 19:20:55
If you are not ashamed of God, be ashamed of your people, Al-Sadr tweets

A rocket attack targets the Balad air base

Date: 2021-04-18 17:06:15
A rocket attack targets the Balad air base

Large Methane Cloud in Iraq Coincided With Gas Pipeline Leak

Date: 2021-08-17 06:22:06
Large Methane Cloud in Iraq Coincided With Gas Pipeline Leak

Al-Maliki Coalition to the Sadrists: the final moments can decide the elections

Date: 2021-02-10 17:27:36
Al-Maliki Coalition to the Sadrists: the final moments can decide the elections

Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-11 12:39:23
Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

One PMF member and a policeman killed in an armed attack in Mosul

Date: 2020-09-06 14:55:54
One PMF member and a policeman killed in an armed attack in Mosul

IED blast targets a convoy of the Coalition in Western Iraq

Date: 2021-05-23 15:02:00
IED blast targets a convoy of the Coalition in Western Iraq