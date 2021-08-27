Al-Sadr to run in October parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced on Friday that he had reversed his decision to boycott the legislative elections scheduled on the tenth of next October.

Al-Sadr announced in a televised speech today that he had received a reform paper from the political forces, considering it "compatible" with his aspirations.

He added, "We will contest the elections to save Iraq from corruption, occupation, dependency, and normalization," adding that "the interest required that we run in the million elections."

Last July, The Iraqi Shi'ite cleric said he will not take part in elections and withdrew his support from the government.

One of the most influential figures in Iraq, Al-Sadr led a political bloc that emerged as the biggest in the 2018 parliamentary election, with 54 seats in the 329 seat legislature.