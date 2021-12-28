Al-Sadr to meet the leaders of the Coordination Framework tomorrow

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-28T13:44:32+0000

Shafaq News / The leaders of the Coordination Framework (Hadi al-Amiri, Qais al-Khazaali, and Falih al-Fayadh), will meet the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, tomorrow. A leader in the framework, Saad al-Saadi, told Shafaq News agency that al-Sadr invited the leaders of the Coordination Framework to his house in al-Hannana tomorrow. Al-Saadi noted that tomorrow's meeting is a sequel to the previous one held in al-Amiri's residence a few days ago in Baghdad. He said that these meetings aim to reach an agreement on the new government.

related

In the aftermath of the Basra blast, al-Sadr offers help to state agencies

Date: 2021-12-07 14:07:29

Al-Sadr: some parties want to impede the government formation

Date: 2021-11-21 20:44:16

Including al-Kadhimi, al-Sadr proposes four names for the Prime Ministry

Date: 2021-10-06 14:35:17

If you are not ashamed of God, be ashamed of your people, Al-Sadr tweets

Date: 2021-01-26 19:20:55

Al-Sadr crosses off al-Maliki from the Government formation arithmetics

Date: 2021-10-16 11:04:59

Al-Sadr hints at a possible "act of sabotage" in the Ibn Khatib hospital

Date: 2021-04-25 14:35:27

The Independent Alliance splits between Al-Sadr and the Coordination Framework

Date: 2021-12-08 21:33:53

Al-Sadr: Some of the PMF factions are weakening Iraq

Date: 2020-09-23 19:38:27