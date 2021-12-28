Al-Sadr to meet the leaders of the Coordination Framework tomorrow
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-12-28T13:44:32+0000
Shafaq News / The leaders of the Coordination Framework (Hadi al-Amiri, Qais al-Khazaali, and Falih al-Fayadh), will meet the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, tomorrow.
A leader in the framework, Saad al-Saadi, told Shafaq News agency that al-Sadr invited the leaders of the Coordination Framework to his house in al-Hannana tomorrow.
Al-Saadi noted that tomorrow's meeting is a sequel to the previous one held in al-Amiri's residence a few days ago in Baghdad.
He said that these meetings aim to reach an agreement on the new government.
related
In the aftermath of the Basra blast, al-Sadr offers help to state agencies
Date: 2021-12-07 14:07:29
Al-Sadr: some parties want to impede the government formation
Date: 2021-11-21 20:44:16
Including al-Kadhimi, al-Sadr proposes four names for the Prime Ministry
Date: 2021-10-06 14:35:17
If you are not ashamed of God, be ashamed of your people, Al-Sadr tweets
Date: 2021-01-26 19:20:55
Al-Sadr crosses off al-Maliki from the Government formation arithmetics
Date: 2021-10-16 11:04:59
Al-Sadr hints at a possible "act of sabotage" in the Ibn Khatib hospital
Date: 2021-04-25 14:35:27
The Independent Alliance splits between Al-Sadr and the Coordination Framework
Date: 2021-12-08 21:33:53
Al-Sadr: Some of the PMF factions are weakening Iraq
Date: 2020-09-23 19:38:27