Al-Sadr to boycott the upcoming parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced today that he will boycott the Iraqi Parliamentary elections, scheduled to take place next October.

"In order to preserve and save what is left of the homeland that was and still burning because of corrupt people, I inform you that I will not participate in these elections. The homeland is more important than anything else", Al-Sadr said in a televised speech today.

Al-Sadr added, "I have nothing to do with anyone who is part of the current and next governments. If anyone claims belonging to us, the al-Sadr family, then he is either a negligent or a corrupt person."