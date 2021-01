Shafaq News / The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, said that US President Donald Trump's supporters storming of the Congress building to prevent the approval of Joe Biden revealed the "falsity" of Western democracy and its "false shouts that the West is highly human, super free and has a deep-rooted democracy."

Al-Sadr called on the American people to "pressure its government to withdraw from Iraq as a first step to lift the country."