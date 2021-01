Shafaq News / Director of Muqtada al-Sadr's media office, Haider Al-Jabri, announced that Al-Sadr expressed his willingness to cooperate with the State of Qatar in its attempt to open a dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia, "because of the positive impact it has on Iraq."

He added that Al-Sadr, "calls on the neighboring countries to preserve the sovereignty of Iraq and not interfere in its internal affairs, just as Iraq should not interfere in their affairs."