Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr supporters break into the Supreme Judicial Council's building

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-30T12:16:21+0000
Al-Sadr supporters break into the Supreme Judicial Council's building

Shafaq News/ The supporters of the powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr stormed the headquarters of the Supreme Judicial Council inside the ultra-secure Green Zone downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the protestors surrounded the building and attempted to break in despite the attempts of the security forces to hinder them.

Earlier today, a Sadrist figure urged the supporters of the powerful Shiite cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, to refrain from assaulting the members of the Iraqi judicial body.

"If you want to deliver your demands to the Iraqi judiciary, we do not approve assaulting them," Salih al-Iraqi, who runs a Twitter account named "the leader's advisor", tweeted, "the integrity of the judiciary is our demand. The Independence of the judiciary is our demand."

Since the early hours of Saturday, the proponents of the Sadrist movement have flocked to al-Tahrir square in the center of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and marched toward the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses the state departments and foreign diplomatic missions.

Later, the protestors breached the barricades surrounding the Green Zone and stormed the building of the Iraqi parliament and other government departments.

The demonstrators, mainly supporters of the Sadrist movement, oppose the candidacy of the rival Shiite Coordination Framework pick for premiership, Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani.

related

President discusses preparations for the elections with IHEC and UN's SRSG in Baghdad

Date: 2021-05-24 14:26:23
President discusses preparations for the elections with IHEC and UN's SRSG in Baghdad

Gay flag raised in the capital Baghdad

Date: 2020-05-17 11:24:23
Gay flag raised in the capital Baghdad

Baghdad prepares to receive the holidays

Date: 2021-12-23 15:56:21
Baghdad prepares to receive the holidays

A bombing targets a liquor store in Baghdad

Date: 2019-11-27 08:43:51
A bombing targets a liquor store in Baghdad

Demonstrators take the streets of Baghdad and Dhi Qar

Date: 2022-03-09 17:13:57
Demonstrators take the streets of Baghdad and Dhi Qar

Official meetings in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2020-12-08 09:04:11
Official meetings in Baghdad and Erbil

Army and Sheikhs mediate a truce between clans in Al-Husayniyah conflict

Date: 2020-08-28 20:54:42
Army and Sheikhs mediate a truce between clans in Al-Husayniyah conflict

PUK delegation arrives in Baghdad

Date: 2022-06-14 08:36:14
PUK delegation arrives in Baghdad