Shafaq News / The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr decided on Monday to start a hunger strike.

"Sayyed Al-Sadr has started a hunger strike that will not end until the violence and the use of weapons stop," said the head of the resigned Sadrist bloc, Hassan al-Athari in a tweet.

He added, "the will to remove the corrupt does not give the right to anyone, whoever they are, to resort to violence."