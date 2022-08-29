Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr says he is retiring from politics

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-29T10:39:48+0000
Al-Sadr says he is retiring from politics

Shafaq News/ Iraq's powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Monday said he is retiring from politics less than year after his bloc won a landslide victory in the parliamentary election.

"Many, including Sayyid al-Haeri, believe that this leadership came thanks to them," he tweeted, "No, it was thanks to God in the first place and the deluges of my father [Sayyid Mohammad Sadiq al-Sadr] who did not abandon Iraq and his people."

Al-Sadr criticized his fellow political leaders for failing to heed his calls for reform. He did not elaborate on the closure of his offices, but said that some of his cultural and religious institutions would remain open.

"I hereby announce my final withdrawal," al-Sadr said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Al-Sadr withdrew his lawmakers from parliament in June after he failed to form a government of his choosing. A political impasse between him and Shiite rivals close to Iran has given Iraq its longest run without a government.

Supporters of al-Sadr have since the end of July occupied parliament and protested near government buildings, halting the process to choose a new president and prime minister.

Monday's announcement raised fears that al-Sadr's supporters might escalate their protests, fuelling a new phase of instability in Iraq.

related

Al-Sadr sent a message to the Secretary-General of the Dawa Party

Date: 2021-10-15 20:11:11
Al-Sadr sent a message to the Secretary-General of the Dawa Party

Al-Sadr calls the government to protect the resigned governor of Najaf

Date: 2021-12-24 17:45:41
Al-Sadr calls the government to protect the resigned governor of Najaf

Pro-Sadrist figure: there is no need for demonstrations

Date: 2022-07-18 19:33:04
Pro-Sadrist figure: there is no need for demonstrations

Source close to al-Hannana refutes rumors on al-Sadr's intention to make compromises

Date: 2022-08-27 19:09:47
Source close to al-Hannana refutes rumors on al-Sadr's intention to make compromises

Al-Sadr calls on the US and Iran to "keep Iraq away from their conflicts"

Date: 2020-12-25 19:25:06
Al-Sadr calls on the US and Iran to "keep Iraq away from their conflicts"

Al-Sadr lashes out at the US comments on anti-normalization law: is this your policy?

Date: 2022-05-27 14:54:45
Al-Sadr lashes out at the US comments on anti-normalization law: is this your policy?

Al-Sadr's office did not contact al-Amiri to arrange a meeting, source reveals

Date: 2022-01-27 17:42:38
Al-Sadr's office did not contact al-Amiri to arrange a meeting, source reveals

The Framework insists on forming a large Shiite bloc, al-Sadr refuses

Date: 2022-03-12 19:51:10
The Framework insists on forming a large Shiite bloc, al-Sadr refuses