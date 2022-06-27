Report

Al-Sadr's withdrawal pits the leaders of the Coordination Framework in successive rows-source

Date: 2022-06-27T11:26:35+0000
Shafaq News/ The Sadrist movement's decision to renounce the election victory and withdraw from the political scene continues to roil its Shiite rivals, the Coordination Framework, with fresh brushes impeding the formation of a new government.

A leading figure from inside the Shiite forces consortium told Shafaq News Agency that Nouri Al-Maliki's State of Law and Hadi al-Ameri's al-Fatah, along with Qais Al-Khazali's Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, embrace opposite positions from al-Sadr's withdrawal.

"Al-Ameri's camp wishes to dissolve the parliament and hold a new election for they refuse to form a government without the Sadrist movement, but al-Maliki does not share their affection for al-Sadr," the leader who preferred to remain anonymous said.

"The Coordination Framework leaders will convene later today, ahead of a meeting with al-Azm and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), to ponder the cons and pros of dissolving the parliament and come up with a unified position," the source added.

