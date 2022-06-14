Al-Sadr's withdrawal divided the Coordination Framework-source

Shafaq News/ The resignation of the Sadrist movement's lawmakers from the Iraqi parliament has laid bare gaping between the leaders of the rival Shiite Coordination Framework, an informed source revealed on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that al-Sadr's decision to bow out has pitted the head of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki, against al-Fatah bloc, Hadi al-Ameri.

"The former believes there is no need to talk the Sadrists out of their decision while the latter is sparing no effort to let them back in. In fact, he is planning to send a delegation to al-Hannana to dissuade Muqtada al-Sadr from withdrawing," the source said.

"Al-Ameri believes that a government cannot succeed in the absence of the Sadrists, unlike al-Maliki," the source added, "al-Ameri arrived late to the meeting after which the Coordination Framework announced its position from the Sadrists' mass resignation. He did not participate in formulating the last two statements of the Coordination Framework."

Sources revealed to Shafaq News Agency that al-Ameri intends to send a delegation to al-Hannana soon. However, the Coordination Framework's recent statements did not hint at such a decision.