Al-Sadr's vision for the next government: neither I nor al-Maliki

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-08T10:44:59+0000
Shafaq News/ The powerful Shiite clergyman Muqtada al-Sadr said that he might approve a cabinet that excludes both his and Nouri Al-Maliki's parties, an arch-foe of the leader of the Sadrist movement.

A source familiar with the matter told Shafaq News Agency that al-Sadr had sent a letter that conveys his vision for the next government to the leaders of the Coordination Framework.

"Al-Sadr's vision excludes both the State of Law and the Sadrist blocs from the cabinet lineup," the source said.

"The cabinet's mandate shall be a year during which it prepares for an early election in September," the source continued, "the prime minister shall be chosen by consensus between the two camps."

"The leaders of the Coordination Framework are yet to reply to al-Sadr's proposal," the source concluded.

