Al-Sadr's supporters storm the streets of Nasiriyah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-18T19:48:52+0000
Al-Sadr's supporters storm the streets of Nasiriyah

Shafaq News/ agency's correspondent reported that angry demonstrators protested against the recently-leaked recordings of the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, in which he appears to be insulting and making death threats against al-Sadr.

The protestors gathered in al-Juma'a street, in the heart of Nasiriyah, where the movement's supporters perform the Juma'a (Friday) prayer every week.

Our reporter indicated that many other areas in the governorate witnessed similar demonstrations.

