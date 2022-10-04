Al-Sadr's supporters storm Alrabiaa Channe headquarters, Al-Kadhimi denounces

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-04T20:30:07+0000

Shafaq News/ Supporters of the leader of the Sadrist movement stormed the Alrabiaa Media channel building in central Baghdad against what they described as "abuse" issued on a TV program. They said that presenter Mona Sami "offended" the victims of the Mahdi Army (the military wing of the Sadrist movement). A source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Director of the Law Enforcement Forces, Maj, Gen, Jawad Al-Daraji, was injured while trying to prevent the Sadrist protesters from entering the channel building." He added, "The Federal Police arrested a man trying to loot devices belonging to the channel." Shafaq News Agency obtained videos showing the Sadrist supporters storming the channel's headquarters, and some were destroying its equipment. For its part, the Communications and Media Commission (CMC) called on citizens, parties, and political and religious activities to resort to the legal frameworks and submit official complaints against any violation by the media outlets. CMC affirmed "its support for freedom of media and expression and the right to demonstrate peacefully." In turn, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi denounced the attack on the channel, which "represents a high-level transgression against the law and freedom of the press," and directed the relevant authorities to follow up on the case to hold the perpetrators accountable. Al-Kadhimi said on Twitter that what happened is not "within the peaceful and legal practices and protests."

