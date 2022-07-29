Al-Sadr's supporters flocked to Tahrir Square

Shafaq News/ Dozens of supporters of the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, poured onto the streets of Tahrir Square in the center of Baghdad. A part of a series of demonstrations against the Coordination Framework's nomination of Mohammed Shia' Sabbar al-Sudani for the premiership.

Al-Sadr's supporters are flocking to the streets to prevent the parliament session from electing the next Iraqi president.

The date of the session has not yet been officially set.

The security forces blocked the Green Zone roads in Jumhuriya, Al-Sinak, Al-Ahrar and Al-Shuhada bridges to prevent the demonstrators from reaching the parliament building.