Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr's supporters flocked to Tahrir Square

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-29T20:20:43+0000
Al-Sadr's supporters flocked to Tahrir Square

Shafaq News/ Dozens of supporters of the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, poured onto the streets of Tahrir Square in the center of Baghdad. A part of a series of demonstrations against the Coordination Framework's nomination of Mohammed Shia' Sabbar al-Sudani for the premiership.

Al-Sadr's supporters are flocking to the streets to prevent the parliament session from electing the next Iraqi president.

The date of the session has not yet been officially set.

The security forces blocked the Green Zone roads in Jumhuriya, Al-Sinak, Al-Ahrar and Al-Shuhada bridges to prevent the demonstrators from reaching the parliament building.

related

Al-Sadr: Iraq is captive of corruption, dependency, and foreign interference

Date: 2022-07-09 19:42:48
Al-Sadr: Iraq is captive of corruption, dependency, and foreign interference

Sadrist movement to sue two former Education Ministers

Date: 2021-11-25 13:37:30
Sadrist movement to sue two former Education Ministers

Iraq to remain two more months without a new government, says deputy

Date: 2022-04-28 19:37:07
Iraq to remain two more months without a new government, says deputy

Al-Siyada might intervene to solve Sadrist-Framework differences-MP

Date: 2022-03-21 12:03:53
Al-Siyada might intervene to solve Sadrist-Framework differences-MP

Sadrist and Sunni delegations to meet Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani

Date: 2022-01-03 10:41:25
Sadrist and Sunni delegations to meet Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani

Sadrist movement reiterates its position on October's elections, multimillion demonstrations on the way

Date: 2021-08-26 10:39:16
Sadrist movement reiterates its position on October's elections, multimillion demonstrations on the way

Al-Mashhadani falls ill, Coordination Framework and Sadrists Brawl, eventful session adjourned 

Date: 2022-01-09 14:49:48
Al-Mashhadani falls ill, Coordination Framework and Sadrists Brawl, eventful session adjourned 

Iraqi parliament to vote on a bill banning the normalization with Israel tomorrow Thursday

Date: 2022-05-25 20:00:42
Iraqi parliament to vote on a bill banning the normalization with Israel tomorrow Thursday