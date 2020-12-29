Report

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Al-Sadr's spokesman demands distancing Baghdad from Terror

Iraq News

2020-12-29
Al-Sadr's spokesman demands distancing Baghdad from Terror

Shafaq News / Salah al-Obaidi, the spokesman for the Sadrist movement leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, demanded on Tuesday distancing Baghdad from "terror", referring to rocket attacks on the diplomatic missions.

Al-Obaidi said in a press conference in Najaf Governorate that it is too early to talk about electoral alliances, highlighting the importance of keeping an eye on the administrative work in the governorates, which is a "form of corruption".

Al-Obaidi deemed the Iraqi budget as "insufficient to secure employees' salaries, " indicating that some countries are exploiting Iraq's current situation.

For his part, the media official of Al-Sadr's office, Haider Al-Jabri, said in the conference that the escalations in the region harm the Iraqis, and the security chaos that many parties seek must be prevented.

Al-Jabri called for the incorporation of the House of Representatives and governorate council elections.

