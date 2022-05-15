Al-Sadr's shift to opposition: opportunity to his allies or extension to the last deadline? 

Shafaq News/ A member of the State of Law parliamentary bloc said that Muqtada al-Sadr's decision to adopt opposition is merely an extension of the 40 days deadline he announced earlier.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency on Sunday, lawmaker Wael al-Rikabi said that al-Sadr's maneuver is a new opportunity for the political forces, including those allied with him, to try to assemble a government apart from premeditated political intersections.

"The Coordination Framework leaders will convene tomorrow to contemplate the reverberations of the Federal Court's ruling and the position of the Sadrist movement's leader."

"The Coordination Framework will make a move toward the forces allied with the Sadrist movement, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and al-Siyada Coalition, along with the other political forces. However, this move will be preceded by meetings with the Sadrist movement to discuss ways to overcome the current political impasse."

"The recent meeting between the leaders of the trilateral coalition was marred by disagreements, according to information. Al-Sadr's decision was probably an opportunity he gave them to hold new talks and forge alliances that might expedite the formation of the government. "

A source from inside the Sunni al-Siyada Coalition revealed al-Sadr's decision aims to "free his allies from any agreements that might prevent them from holding new agreements with other political forces."

"Al-Sadr wants to prove that all the forces on the political spectrum do not have the capacity to come out with solutions that end the political deadlock."