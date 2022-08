Shafaq News/ An official statement by the office of the Shiite clergyman Muqtada al-Sadr disowned media outlets claiming to represent the Sadrist movement, accusing them of inciting strife and tarnishing the image of the "peaceful revolution", in reference to the sit-in al-Sadr loyalists started inside the Green Zone last month.

The statement namely mentioned "al-Jidar news" and "Uruk news", stressing that they are not related to the movement, neither directly nor indirectly.