Al-Sadr's mouthpiece cracks a list of demands: dismiss al-Fayyadh, remove PMF from Green Zone

Shafaq News/ A self-proclaimed advisor of maverick Shiite clergyman Muqtada al-Sadr on Thursday called for removing al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) from Baghdad's ultra-secure Green Zone and dismissing the "incompetent" Falih al-Fayyadh from its leadership.

In a tweet addressing the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Saleh Mohammad al-Iraqi, who runs a Twitter account named "the leader's advisor" and is widely believed to be al-Sadr's mouthpiece, called for "ending the militias' presence in sensitive positions in the Iraqi state and changing the PMF chief Falih al-Fayyadh."

Al-Iraqi explained that al-Fayyadh "is partisan [figure] and a head of a bloc, which politicizes the mujahid PMF. He also does not have a strong personality and a military mentality. In general, he is incompetent for the post."

Al-Iraqi called for "issuing strict and firm decision to disband the factions that claim to be 'resistance', but they kill people" and "removing all the factions, and the PMF, from the Green Zone, and ceding control to the heroic and patriotic security forces."

"Removing the PMF from the border crossings and checkpoints to safeguard the reputation of the virtuous mujahids. Some are intentionally tarnishing their reputation via violence, trade, and smuggling," the Sadrist figure known as al-Sadr's shadow added.

Al-Iraqi also demanded the Commander-in-Chief provide "military, security, and logistic" support for the mujahids in the liberated territories.