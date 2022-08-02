Al-Sadr's instructs relocating the parliament sit-in outside the building 

Shafaq News/ A self-proclaimed advisor of Muqtada al-Sadr instructed the Shiite cleric's followers who started a sit-in inside the Iraqi parliament to relocate outside the building, hinting at possible demonstrations elsewhere.

In a tweet he shared earlier today, Saleh Mohammad al-Iraqi, who runs a Twitter account named "the leader's advisor" and widely believed to be al-Sadr's mouthpiece, urged the protestors to leave the parliament and relocate their sit-in outside its walls within 72 hours.

"You will be informed if a decision was made to hold demonstrations elsewhere," he added.

Al-Iraqi said that a unified Friday prayer will be held this week. The prayer is slated to bring together the supporters of the Sadrist movement in Baghdad, Babel, al-Kout, Karbala, and Najaf.

"We have proceeded with forming a committee from the demonstrators to organize the demonstrations and take care of its needs," he concluded.