Al-Sadr's decision is irreversible, source says 

Shafaq News/ The powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has entered a state of seclusion, a source from inside the Sadrist movement's Politburo said on Sunday.

"The resignation of the Sadrist lawmakers and the withdrawal from the political scene is an irreversible decision," the source close to al-Hannana told Shafaq News Agency.

"Recently, the movement's politburo and al-Sadr's bureau have received many requests to meet him but the latter has chosen not to meet any political figures," the source continued, "he will be heading to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage."