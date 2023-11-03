Al-Sadr's calls for support, humanitarian aid at Palestinian borders

Shafaq News / Leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, sent a message to the governments of Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, and Syria, urging them to allow his supporters peaceful access to the borders of Palestine.

Al-Sadr wrote on his platform "X": "I address this message to the governments of the brotherly countries, Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, and Syria, the neighboring countries of the beloved Republic of Palestine and its capital Jerusalem... We hope that you permit your Sadrists in your sister Iraq to peacefully reach the borders of beloved Palestine with some donations in kind, such as water, food, medicine, and fuel, to be coordinated with you, to be entered into Gaza, the resistant."

He added, "We hope that you enable your Sadrists to participate in the peaceful humanitarian million-man sit-in at the Palestinian borders in your beloved countries in the coming days, as desired by the Arab, Islamic, and human peoples."

Al-Sadr continued, "If you agree, this honor will be inscribed in history and the future for you, and may God reward you with goodness. We pledge to you our commitment to the system, the law, and complete peace, just as your Sadrist brothers have committed in their protests. We are all vigilant, careful, and responsible for what happens in our beloved Gaza, and you are capable of bearing this responsibility."