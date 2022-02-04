Al-Sadr's bloc is committed to voting for Zebari as the next President

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-04T20:31:20+0000

Shafaq News/ A source close to the leader of the Sadrist Movement clarified on Friday that al-Sadr's tweet regarding voting for the candidate who met the necessary conditions for the presidency confirms his support to Hoshyar Zebari. The source told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Sadr directed his bloc to vote exclusively for the Kurdistan Democratic Party candidate. "His Tweet aimed to confirm that supporting Zebari is the right decision since the KDP leader is not condemned and had no prior conviction. In this way, there will be no suspicions against the new President and the Sadrist." Earlier today, the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called his representatives to not vote for any candidate who has not met the necessary conditions for the presidency. "If the candidate of our ally, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, has not met the requirements for the presidency, then I call our deputies not to vote for him," Al-Sas said on Twitter. "We are advocates of reform, not of power or authority," he added. While the PUK insists upon naming Barham Salih for a second mandate, its rival (Kurdistan Democratic Party-KDP) does not agree that he has "adequately discharged" the role of President and named Hoshyar Zebari as its candidate for the position. Per the power-sharing formula between the two leading Kurdish parties, the President of the Republic was usually named by the PUK. However, this might change in light of the parliamentary election results that saw the KDP securing 31 seats, compared to the PUK's 17.

