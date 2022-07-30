Al-Sadr's advisor warns against assaulting the demonstrators 

Shafaq News/ A social media account named "the leader's advisor", in reference to the powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, warned against assaulting the protestors near and inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone.

Earlier today, the demonstrators breached the berricades surrounding the ultra-secure area housing state institutions and diplomatic missions and stormed into the Iraqi parliament building.

The demonstrators, mainly supporters of the Sadrist movement, oppose the candidacy of the rival Shiite Coordination Framework pick for the premiership, Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani.

"The security forces support reform and reform supports them," he said, "you stole the money of Iraq, stop assaulting the immaculate blood."