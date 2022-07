Shafaq News/ A Sadrist figure close to the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, urged the protestors who stormed the headquarters of the Supreme Judicial Council to withdraw immediately and relocate to the parliament building.

Saleh al-Iraqi, a self-proclaimed advisor of al-Sadr, tweeted, "it is prohibited to assault the headquarters of the Judiciary," urging the protestors, mainly al-Sadr supporters, to head back to the parliament building.