Al-Sadr’s advisor: they want to sell the rest of Iraq 

Shafaq News/ A self-proclaimed advisor of Muqtada al-Sadr warned the "authority mouthpieces" that accused the Shiite Coordination Framework of attempting to form the next federal government to "sell and loot" the rest of Iraq.

In a statement scanned and posted on Twitter, Salih Al-Iraqi said, "They want to form a government to complete selling what left of Iraq and stole the rest of its wealth."

Al-Sadr's advisor added that the Iraqi President is "deprived of his authority, "and the Judiciary neglected many corrupt cases for personal interests.

He asked about the "state prestige" while the corrupt, uncontrolled weapons, drug trafficking, and crimes are "widespread."

Al-Iraqi concluded that people are responsible for ending these problems. Otherwise, "nothing would change."

Earlier, Supporters of the Sadrist movement protested in front of the Supreme Judicial council.

The demonstrators called for meeting the demands of the influential Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr, including dissolving the Parliament to hold an early parliamentary election.

Iraq's Judiciary suspended its activities on Tuesday as loyalists of al-Sadr pressured it to dissolve Parliament in one of the worst political crises since the U.S.-led invasion dragged on.

Al-Sadr's followers gathered for protests outside the headquarters of the Supreme Judicial Council and Federal Supreme Court in Baghdad. The followers have sent threats by phone, the Judiciary said in a statement.

Al-Sadr, who fought U.S. troops and became a kingmaker in Iraqi politics, has called for early elections and unspecified constitutional changes after withdrawing his lawmakers from Parliament in June.

His political opponents, mostly fellow Shiites backed by Iran, have refused to accede to his demands, raising fears of fresh unrest and violence in a conflict-weary Iraq.

Iraq's 10-month standoff since the election is the longest stretch without a fully functioning government in the nearly two decades since Saddam Hussein was overthrown in a U.S.-led in 2003.

Al-Sadr was the biggest winner of last year's election but could not form a majoritarian government along with Kurdish and Sunni Muslim Arab parties, excluding his Iran-backed Shiite rivals