Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr's advisor calls Iran to rein in the "blatant Framework"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-31T09:15:27+0000
Al-Sadr's advisor calls Iran to rein in the "blatant Framework"

Shafaq News/ Salih Muhammad al-Iraqi, a self-proclaimed advisor of Muqtada al-Sadr, said that the Coordination Framework's intention to hold a parliamentary session and proceed with forming the federal government is a " brazen act."

Al-Iraqi said, "I was not surprised by the positions of (the blatant Coordination Framework) nor by its (blatant militias) when they challenged the entire people, their reference and their sects, that they would resume the Parliament session to form their (blatant government)."

He added, "They have no religion, no morals…what a (blatant tripartite) that does not know the meaning of reform, revolution, peace, or people's suffering."

The Minister of Al-Sadr refers to three CF leaders as "blatant tripartite" Nuri al-Maliki, Qais Khazali, and Ammar al-Hakim.

Al-Sadr's minister added, "This group loves corruption, money, and vice, and did not attempt, not even once, to uncover a single corruption file."

"If they do not declare mourning, let them consider the Sadrist Movement and me their number-one enemy."

He called "the neighbor, Iran, to rein in" its forces in Iraq.

related

Qa'ani fails to convince al-Sadr.. Coordination Framework considers offloading al-Maliki

Date: 2022-01-17 15:04:43
Qa'ani fails to convince al-Sadr.. Coordination Framework considers offloading al-Maliki

Ayatollah Al-Sistani did not send Al-Sadr a message to unite the Shiite ranks, source

Date: 2022-05-17 09:39:40
Ayatollah Al-Sistani did not send Al-Sadr a message to unite the Shiite ranks, source

The Shiite Framework to meet Al-Sadr within days, source

Date: 2022-03-21 09:09:15
The Shiite Framework to meet Al-Sadr within days, source

Saeroun nominates Abdul Hussein Abtaan for Baghdad municipality

Date: 2020-08-05 11:08:02
Saeroun nominates Abdul Hussein Abtaan for Baghdad municipality

al-Sadr specifies seven points for Iraq to exit from "dependency on others"

Date: 2021-10-16 17:41:53
al-Sadr specifies seven points for Iraq to exit from "dependency on others"

Ahead of the Coordination Framework's visit, Plasscchaert arrives in al-Hanana

Date: 2021-12-07 08:36:27
Ahead of the Coordination Framework's visit, Plasscchaert arrives in al-Hanana

Attempts to convince al-Sadr to participate in tomorrow's dialogue-sources

Date: 2022-08-24 11:06:41
Attempts to convince al-Sadr to participate in tomorrow's dialogue-sources

Thousands of vehicles gear up to pour into Baghdad ahead of tomorrow's Friday prayer

Date: 2022-07-14 12:00:01
Thousands of vehicles gear up to pour into Baghdad ahead of tomorrow's Friday prayer