Al-Sadr's advisor calls Iran to rein in the "blatant Framework"

Shafaq News/ Salih Muhammad al-Iraqi, a self-proclaimed advisor of Muqtada al-Sadr, said that the Coordination Framework's intention to hold a parliamentary session and proceed with forming the federal government is a " brazen act."

Al-Iraqi said, "I was not surprised by the positions of (the blatant Coordination Framework) nor by its (blatant militias) when they challenged the entire people, their reference and their sects, that they would resume the Parliament session to form their (blatant government)."

He added, "They have no religion, no morals…what a (blatant tripartite) that does not know the meaning of reform, revolution, peace, or people's suffering."

The Minister of Al-Sadr refers to three CF leaders as "blatant tripartite" Nuri al-Maliki, Qais Khazali, and Ammar al-Hakim.

Al-Sadr's minister added, "This group loves corruption, money, and vice, and did not attempt, not even once, to uncover a single corruption file."

"If they do not declare mourning, let them consider the Sadrist Movement and me their number-one enemy."

He called "the neighbor, Iran, to rein in" its forces in Iraq.