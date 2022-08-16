Al-Sadr's advisor calls CF to "curb the ominous triad"

Shafaq News/ Amid fears of armed clashes spread between the two Shiite poles, the Coordination Framework (CF) and the Sadrist movement, well-known as "Minister al-Sadr," stepped up verbal attacks against specific CF forces.

Mohammed Salih al-Iraqi, who runs a Twitter account named "the leader's advisor" and widely believed to be al-Sadr's mouthpiece, said, "The blocs affiliated with the Framework must curb the ominous triad immediately: Sit-in vs. sit-in or demonstrations vs. demonstrations, we are demonstrating against the corrupt... are they corrupt?!"

Earlier this month, three CF blocs organized a sit-in in front of the Sadrist sit-in in response to the Sadrist protest in the Green Zone.

The forces are the State of Law coalition led by Nuri Al-Maliki, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq led by Qais Khazali, and the Al-Hikma Movement, led by Ammar Hakim.

Al-Iraqi stressed that the demonstrators who supported the other side were "our brothers" and that their demonstrations would not "frighten us" and "we will not extend our hand against them."