Al-Sadr's advisor announces forming a committee to administer the Green Zone's sit-in

Shafaq News/ An advisor of the powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Tuesday announced the formation of a committee to organize the sit-in of the Sadrist movement's supporters in the Iraqi parliament.

Salih Mohammad al-Iraqi, who runs a Twitter account named "the leader's advisor" and widely believed to be al-Sadr's mouthpiece, said in a tweet he shared earlier today that the committee includes Hazem al-Araji, Ebrahim al-Jaberi, Hakem al-Zameli, Mohammad al-Abboudi, Tahseen al-Hamidawi, Hasan Ali al-Kaabi, and Shaimaa al-Obaidi.

"Media statements and special instructions will be exclusively publicized by the leader's advisor Saleh Mohammad al-Iraqi," the tweet read.