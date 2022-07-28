Al-Sadr's Minister: Tishreen demonstrations participated in storming the Green Zone

Shafaq News/ The minister of the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, Saleh Muhammad al-Iraqi, revealed that the Tishreen demonstrators participated in the demonstrations in the Green Zone.

On Wednesday, Hundreds of Muqtada Al-Sadr's supporters stormed the heavily-fortified area, and some entered the empty Parliament building in protest against the Coordination Framework's nomination of Mohammed Shia' Sabbar al-Sudani for the premiership.

In a statement, Al-Iraqi said, "They were disciplined masses, peaceful demonstrations, unprecedented spontaneity, quick and surprised storming, courage and brave hearts, and obedience to the leader."

"It was only a small part of our movement (who participated in the demonstrations)... what if we all participate?... Today is a warn... and tomorrow?!"

He considered the demonstrations "a reform revolution in the month of reform and an extension of the master of reform, Imam Hussein," praising the "cooperation of the security forces."

"some loved ones from the October revolutionaries made the moment an Iraqi epic."

Al-Sadr's minister said this demonstration is "a message received by the relevant parties and understood by the judiciary and being watched by the whole world," adding, "Perhaps it can serve as a message to the normalizers, those who want a truce, and the LGBTQ community."

He continued, "before; we demonstrated against the dictator (Saddam Hussein) and today against corruption and dependency; you (demonstrators) keep us proud."

After yesterday's demonstrations, The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, addressed his supporters, saying, "the revolution of the (month) of Muharram is a reform revolution against oppression and corruption.. your voice has been heard, you have frightened the corrupt."

"Now, do your prayers and get home safely," he added.

Following al-Sadr's call, the protestors started withdrawing from the Green Zone, chanting, "we obeyed al-Sayed," referring to al-Sadr.

Shafaq News Agency correspondents reported exclusive photos and videos of the demonstrations against the nomination of Al-Sudani.

Most of the demonstrators are supporters of the Sadrist Movement, with the participation of other opposition parties.

The demonstrators were chanting for Muqtada al-Sadr.

Shafaq News Agency followed the demonstrators, who arrived at the gates of the heavily-fortified Green Zone, and hundreds of them stormed the Iraqi parliament building.

In response, security forces fired tear gas to disperse them.

The Iraqi forces also shot fire intensively, which injured some demonstrators.