Al-Sadr reveals his committee will conduct negotiations to form the new federal government
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-10-14T10:49:12+0000
Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced that his special committee will negotiate with the political parties that would establish parliamentary alliances in preparation for forming the new federal government.
In a statement, Al-Sadr addressed the political parties, saying that this negotiating committee "represents him exclusively."
He added, "the committee has full powers in the matter of parliamentary political alliances."