Al-Sadr reveals his committee will conduct negotiations to form the new federal government

Date: 2021-10-14T10:49:12+0000

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced that his special committee will negotiate with the political parties that would establish parliamentary alliances in preparation for forming the new federal government. In a statement, Al-Sadr addressed the political parties, saying that this negotiating committee "represents him exclusively." He added, "the committee has full powers in the matter of parliamentary political alliances."

