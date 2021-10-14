Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr reveals his committee will conduct negotiations to form the new federal government

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-14T10:49:12+0000
Al-Sadr reveals his committee will conduct negotiations to form the new federal government

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced that his special committee will negotiate with the political parties that would establish parliamentary alliances in preparation for forming the new federal government.

 In a statement, Al-Sadr addressed the political parties, saying that this negotiating committee "represents him exclusively."

 He added, "the committee has full powers in the matter of parliamentary political alliances."

related

Al-Sadr pledges to end the "Baathist voices"

Date: 2021-02-19 15:25:22
Al-Sadr pledges to end the "Baathist voices"

Jaafar al-Sadr would refuse nomination for Premiership, Sadrist leader says

Date: 2021-07-06 10:24:19
Jaafar al-Sadr would refuse nomination for Premiership, Sadrist leader says

The Sadrist Movement suspends the work of Saraya Al-Salam in two governorates

Date: 2021-10-13 20:10:44
The Sadrist Movement suspends the work of Saraya Al-Salam in two governorates

Al-Sadr calls on the US and Iran to "keep Iraq away from their conflicts"

Date: 2020-12-25 19:25:06
Al-Sadr calls on the US and Iran to "keep Iraq away from their conflicts"

Al-Sadr urges the government to act now following the Green Zone rocket attack

Date: 2021-02-22 19:18:34
Al-Sadr urges the government to act now following the Green Zone rocket attack

Official: Sadrist's decision not to run for the elections is final

Date: 2021-08-06 16:41:29
Official: Sadrist's decision not to run for the elections is final

Al-Sadr: normalization with Israel will be easy if I die

Date: 2021-07-07 20:02:28
Al-Sadr: normalization with Israel will be easy if I die

Saeroun nominates Abdul Hussein Abtaan for Baghdad municipality

Date: 2020-08-05 11:08:02
Saeroun nominates Abdul Hussein Abtaan for Baghdad municipality