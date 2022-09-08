Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr rejects returning to the Parliament, al-Iraqi says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-08T13:57:44+0000
Al-Sadr rejects returning to the Parliament, al-Iraqi says

Shafaq News / Saleh Mohammad al-Iraqi, who runs a Twitter account named "the leader's advisor" and is widely believed to be Muqtada al-Sadr's mouthpiece, confirmed on Thursday that the latter rejects the return of Sadrist MPs to the Iraqi parliament.

Al-Iraqi quoted al-Sadr saying, "The expected result of their resignation (the Sadrist MPs) was preventing reaching an agreement with the so-called Coordination Framework... Moreover, the return of the Sadrist bloc to the House of Representatives is impossible and forbidden. If they do, there will be a new political impasse."

"If we do return, our Sunni and Kurdish allies must approve the proposed solution, and I don't think they will... If this happens, there is no need for us to return, and they (Sunni and Kurdish parties) will withdraw, and then the Parliament would be automatically dissolved.

"As for the final decision on the Sadrist bloc's return to the Parliament: it is absolutely forbidden...We categorically reject being involved in a consensus government", he added.

related

Including al-Kadhimi, al-Sadr proposes four names for the Prime Ministry

Date: 2021-10-06 14:35:17
Including al-Kadhimi, al-Sadr proposes four names for the Prime Ministry

The Coordination Framework to hold its third round of talks with al-Sadr tomorrow

Date: 2022-01-04 20:16:03
The Coordination Framework to hold its third round of talks with al-Sadr tomorrow

Al-Sadr: Iran is not behind my withdrawal from the political process

Date: 2022-06-22 13:11:31
Al-Sadr: Iran is not behind my withdrawal from the political process

Without al-Maliki and al-Khazali, top committee awaits al-Hannana's signal to take off-source 

Date: 2022-08-24 15:52:56
Without al-Maliki and al-Khazali, top committee awaits al-Hannana's signal to take off-source 

Al-Sadr lashes out at the Federal Court, warns his rivals of the "roar of wronged people"

Date: 2022-05-16 11:26:25
Al-Sadr lashes out at the Federal Court, warns his rivals of the "roar of wronged people"

Al-Sadr and Barzani agree upon holding the elections on time, Sadrist leader says

Date: 2021-06-01 15:12:03
Al-Sadr and Barzani agree upon holding the elections on time, Sadrist leader says

Despite Qaani's visit, Al-Sadr insists on a majority Government

Date: 2022-02-08 18:16:17
Despite Qaani's visit, Al-Sadr insists on a majority Government

Al-Sadr: some parties want to impede the government formation

Date: 2021-11-21 20:44:16
Al-Sadr: some parties want to impede the government formation