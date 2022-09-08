Al-Sadr rejects returning to the Parliament, al-Iraqi says

Shafaq News / Saleh Mohammad al-Iraqi, who runs a Twitter account named "the leader's advisor" and is widely believed to be Muqtada al-Sadr's mouthpiece, confirmed on Thursday that the latter rejects the return of Sadrist MPs to the Iraqi parliament.

Al-Iraqi quoted al-Sadr saying, "The expected result of their resignation (the Sadrist MPs) was preventing reaching an agreement with the so-called Coordination Framework... Moreover, the return of the Sadrist bloc to the House of Representatives is impossible and forbidden. If they do, there will be a new political impasse."

"If we do return, our Sunni and Kurdish allies must approve the proposed solution, and I don't think they will... If this happens, there is no need for us to return, and they (Sunni and Kurdish parties) will withdraw, and then the Parliament would be automatically dissolved.

"As for the final decision on the Sadrist bloc's return to the Parliament: it is absolutely forbidden...We categorically reject being involved in a consensus government", he added.