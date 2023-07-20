Al-Sadr refrains from escalation against Sweden to avoid “personalization of the issue”

Shafaq News / In the aftermath of his supporters' storming and setting ablaze of the Swedish Embassy in protest against the Swedish authorities allowing the desecration of another copy of the Quran, Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadrist Movement, stated that he did not wish to escalate tensions against Sweden due to "harming his image." He sought to avoid personalizing the matter, displaying a measured response to the incident.

In a speech, Al-Sadr called upon the Arab League to "convene either in Iraq or elsewhere to stand in defense of Islam." He urged Saudi Arabia, Iran, and all Muslim nations to take a "position" against the desecration of the Quran, and called on countries worldwide to "enact legislation criminalizing the burning of the Quran, classifying it as a terrorist act."

Moreover, Al-Sadr emphasized that "the Iraqi people stand with the security forces," clarifying that the act of burning the Quran by an individual from the Christian faith should not be taken as representative of Christians as a whole.