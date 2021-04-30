Report

Al-Sadr receives coronavirus vaccine

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-30
Al-Sadr receives coronavirus vaccine

Shafaq News / The leader of the Sadrist movement, Iraqi populist cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, has received a coronavirus vaccination.

Saleh Muhammad al-Iraqi, a companion of Al-Sadr posted a video on Twitter showing the Cleric receiving the vaccine.

Al-Iraqi also quoted Al-Sadr as saying, "I received the vaccine for the people, so do not let me down. Come and get the vaccine."

On March, Iraq received its first 50,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China and 336,000 doses of AstraZeneca which was the first sent under the global COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme.

The number of coronavirus cases in Iraq has been steadily rising in recent weeks. The total number reached 1,058,794 cases and 15,433 deaths.

