Al-Sadr promises an "unprecedented" multi-million demonstration next Saturday

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-14T17:37:04+0000
Al-Sadr promises an "unprecedented" multi-million demonstration next Saturday

Shafaq News/ The powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Sunday called for an "unprecedented" demonstration next Saturday.

Mohammed Salih al-Iraqi, who runs a Twitter account named "the leader's advisor" and widely believed to be al-Sadr's mouthpiece, said in a statement, "after a prolonged deliberation with him [Muqtada al-Sadr], he stressed that the next demonstration shall be peaceful and unprecedented in terms of numbers."

The demonstration, according to al-Iraqi, will be held next Saturday.

"The assembly will be at 0500 pm at al-Tahrir square. Then, a march will begin toward the ceremonies square," al-Iraqi added.

