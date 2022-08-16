Report

Al-Sadr postpones the Saturday demonstration until further notice

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-16T11:19:59+0000
Al-Sadr postpones the Saturday demonstration until further notice

Shafaq News / The powerful Shiite cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced postponing the "multi-million demonstration" previously set to be held on Saturday.

Al-Sadr said in a statement on Tuesday, "We will continue our reform plan and revolution against your corruption Your way of imitating our steps proves your bankruptcy and insistence on being corrupt."

"If you are waiting for a civil war to erupt, then I am willing to preserve civil peace."

He added, "I announce the postponement of the Saturday demonstration until further notice, to thwart your malicious plans, and not feed your corruption with the blood of Iraqis, many of whom have fallen victim to your corruption and desires."

