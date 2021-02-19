Al-Sadr pledges to end the "Baathist voices"

Shafaq News / The Sadrist movement leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, issued an explicit threat to the banned Baath Party in Iraq, pledging to end "Baathist voices."

Al-Sadr said in a tweet, "When I follow the news through television, communication sites, or private monitoring ... and I see the voices of the Saddamist Ba'ath resurrecting, I feel angry and sad over the situation of our beloved Iraq.."

He added, "honorable people in Parliament and the government" must activate the role of the commission responsible for completely ending Ba'athism, "Otherwise, we are obligated to do what our conscience and love for the homeland dictates so that those voices end…"

"We still remember the Saddam massacres, the mass graves, cutting off ears and hands, killing students", he added.