Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, pledged to spare no effort to strengthen the Iraqi army and promote its Prestige.

The Sadrist leader's remarks came in a statement he issued earlier today, Wednesday, on the 101st anniversary of the Iraqi army.

Al-Sadr said in a statement that soldiers "never showed off" the grace of fighting terrorism and liberating areas, adding, "we are keen to bolster the Iraqi army and protect its prestige."