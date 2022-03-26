Al-Sadr on Saturday's session: most beautiful Iraqi mosaic

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, thanked the parliamentary blocs that attended the parliamentary session called on Saturday to elect a president of the republic.

Al-Sadr tweeted earlier today, Saturday, "thanks to all those who attended the session for the love of Iraq: thanks to Homeland Rescue Coalition, thanks to Emtidad, thanks to the New Generation, and thanks to the Independent siblings who were not frightened by intimidation or tempted by coaxing."

"Our meeting is next Wednesday with those who will join us to supplant corruption, subordination, and consensus," he continued.

"We will not go back to the apothecarist's mixture," he said, in reference to the "consensus government" the rival Shiite Coordination Framework has been lobbying for.

"Today, we confirmed and proved that there is no room for quota. It was the most beautiful Iraqi, neither eastern nor western, mosaic," he concluded.