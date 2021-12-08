Al-Sadr on Makhmour and Basra attacks: some parties might drag the country into peril for "seats"

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, warned of drawing Iraq into peril for the sake of "seats", calling for restricting the arms to the hands of state forces and dismantling the militias abusing it under the pretext of "Resistance".

Al-Sadr tweeted earlier today, Wednesday, "the resurgence of terrorism represented by ISIS to Kirkuk, political explosions in Basra, and the assassinations here and there, portends escalating the political situation and [them] resorting to violence, which might drag the country to peril for the sake of some seats."

Al-Sadr laid emphasis on "the need to restrict arms to the hands of the state and work seriously to dissolve all the militias that abuse the weapons under the pretext of resistance."

The maverick leader known for leading an insurgency against the U.S. After the 2003 invasion called on the security authorities to reveal the circumstances of the terrorist attacks.

On December 3, a group of ISIS terrorists waged an attack on a village in the contested district of Makhmour. The bloody attack resulted in 13 deaths and five injuries among civilians and members of the Peshmerga forces.

A motorcycle bombing killed four and injured four others in the southern governorate of Basra yesterday, Tuesday.