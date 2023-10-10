Al-Sadr offers support for Gaza's water supply, criticizes Arab leaders, and condemns US support for Israel

Shafaq News / Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadrist movement, expressed his readiness on Tuesday to provide assistance in supplying water to the besieged Gaza Strip through Syria or Egypt. He also criticised some Arab leaders who have not supported the Palestinian cause, describing the US President as "senile" for supporting Israel in its war against Gaza.
In a speech delivered from his residence in Najaf, al-Sadr stated, "May Allah bless the Palestinian fighters and resistance members in Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Al-Qassam Brigades. They have humiliated the Zionist entity, shattered its arrogance, exposed its weakness, and demonstrated its submission in the face of Palestinian determination."
He added, "Shame and disgrace upon some Arab leaders who remained silent in the face of this just cause to safeguard their seats and authority. They did not even threaten to cut ties with Israel or close down Zionist embassies in their countries, even after learning about the cutoff of water supply to our people in Gaza."
Addressing the people of Gaza, al-Sadr said, "You are an example of the descendants of the Prophet when he was denied access to water in his struggle against injustice and corruption. Hence, I believe it is incumbent upon all Arab and Islamic countries, especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran - especially after their reconciliation - to diligently and swiftly work on delivering water to Gaza. Otherwise, we will all be complicit in the Zionist-Umayyad terrorist acts."
He continued, "We, in our beloved Iraq, are prepared to provide and deliver water to the 'Republic of Gaza,' whether through Syria or Egypt or any other means. Therefore, I hope that the Egyptians will open the crossings to deliver water and food to innocent civilians, breaking the terrorist siege on Gaza."
Al-Sadr expressed his disappointment and condemnation for what he referred to as "deafening silence" from some of Gaza's brethren, especially those in the West Bank, and its leadership, which seeks peace with the Zionist entity instead of true justice.
He added, "I am not surprised by the unjust stance of the Western powers in supporting the Zionist enemy. The US, the chief evildoer, France, the suppressor of revolutionaries, and Germany, which advocates sin, have accustomed us to injustice, arrogance, desecration, and defiance of heaven. They are at the pinnacle of political hypocrisy, supporting Ukraine under the pretext of victimhood while supporting terrorists in Syria, and refusing to support rebels who seek their homeland and the protection of their sacred places. Their homes are not looted by mercenaries of the Zionist entity from diverse nationalities with no allegiance to their homelands but rather loyalty to their benefactor, the aggressive Zionist entity that established its settlements at the expense of Muslim and Christian Palestinians in the name of religion."
"Today, we await the downfall of the American colonialist entity, led by the senile Biden."