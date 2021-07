Shafaq News/ The head of the Sadrist movement, the Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, renewed his talk that he would be assassinated or killed.

Al-Sadr said in a meeting with a number of leaders , "When I talked about my death, it was not election propaganda or anything else, but rather related to my standing against corruption and normalization - with Israel - which will be easy if I die.”