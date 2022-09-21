Al-Sadr military wing forces kill an ISIS member in Samarra

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a terrorist was killed, and another fled southeast of Samarra, southeast of Tikrit.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that a force from the Saraya Al-Salam Samarra Operations Command ambushed two ISIS members in Jalam Samarra, which resulted in the death of one terrorist. At the same time, the other was able to run away.

The Saraya Al-Salam forces continued to look for the ISIS terrorist, and a joint support force arrived at the scene.

Saraya al-Salam (Al-Salam Brigades), headed by Mustafa Al-Hamidawi, is the military wing of the Sadrist Movement led by the Shiite Cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr; it is responsible for securing the Samarra district, which includes the shrine of two of the 12 revered Shi'ite imams.

A 2014 Mahdi Army revival confronted the US forces in Iraq.

The Brigades has been involved in the fight against ISIS in many regions of Iraq, including Samarra, Diyala, Amerli, Jurf al-Sakhar, and Ishaqi district.