Al-Sadr meets al-Hakim to discuss the election results

Shafaq News/ The head of "Iraqiun" alliance, Ammar al-Hakim, held a meeting with the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, earlier today, Friday.

Al-Hakim said in a post he shared on social media, "upon receiving al-Sadr, we discussed the updates on the situation in Iraq, the results of the election, and the entitlements of the upcoming stage."

Yesterday, al-Sadr met with the leader of Takaddom party, Mohammad al-Halboosi.

The results of the early parliamentary election held on October 10 showed the Sadrist movement maintaining the most seats in parliament, leading in several of Iraq's 18 provinces, including the capital Baghdad.

Al-Sadr, a controversial leader remembered for leading an insurgency against U.S. forces after the 2003 invasion, appeared to have increased his movement's seats in the 329-member parliament from 54 in 2018 to 73.

None of the competing political blocs appeared on track to win a majority in parliament and consequently name a prime minister. But as the results stand, al-Sadr's bloc will be able to take a leading role in the political horse-trading to find a compromise candidate and set the political agenda for the next four years.

The State of Low Coalition, led by the former Prime Minister of Iraq Nouri al-Maliki, secured 37 seats, fours seat behind al-Taqaddom (Progress) bloc led by the Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halboosi.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) led by the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani has won 32 seats; twice more than Iran's favorite al-Fatah Alliance, which toll of seats diminished to 14 only from 48 in the 2018 elections.