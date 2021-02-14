Report

Al-Sadr: keep the COVID-19 vaccin away from the hands of the corrupt

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-14T12:53:32+0000
Al-Sadr: keep the COVID-19 vaccin away from the hands of the corrupt

Shafaq News / The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called on the Iraqi government to expedite the provision of the COVID-19 vaccine, stressing the need to start the vaccine roll outs in the poor areas and keeping it away from the hands of the "corrupts".

Al-Sadr said in a statement, "the Iraqi government must fulfill its duties towards the Iraqi people", adding, "the government should provide medical that reach the farthest homes."

"I recommend rendering the vaccination mandatory", he concluded.

