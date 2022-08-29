Al-Sadr is still in al-Hannana-source confirms 

Shafaq News / A source close to the popular Shiite cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, denied reports claiming that the latter had left al-Hannana following the recent developments that took place in the country.

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that al-Sadr is following up on the updates and developments in Baghdad and other Iraqi governorates.

He added that the Shiite cleric strongly rejects intervening despite the local and foreign parties' calls. 

Al-Sadr announced he is walking out of politics in a statement he shared on Twitter earlier today. The influential leader seized the opportunity to take an aim toward a senior Najaf clergyman, Ayatollah al-Haeri, and fellow Shiite politicians who opposed his calls for reform.

In the aftermath, followers of al-Sadr rallied outside the presidential palace and stormed the government headquarters, prompting caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to suspend cabinet meetings until further notice.

