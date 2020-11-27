Al-Sadr is preparing for the upcoming Iraqi Elections

Shafaq News/ the leader of the Sadrist movement, Shi'ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr renewed his hope to win a majority in parliament in the next legislative elections.

"We are committed to defend our nation with a Sadrist parliamentary majority," Al-Sadr said today in the Friday prayer.

He hoped his movement will assume the next prime minister, “to protect the national security and preserve the sovereignty and independence of Iraq without corruption, occupation, terrorism or violence.”

On Friday, supporters of the Sadrist movement in Baghdad and other governorates gathered for unified prayer responding to Saleh Muhammad al-Iraqi’s call as part of a coordinated campaign to prepare for upcoming elections.

Shafaq News correspondents indicated that the “Sadrists” unified in one prayer in security and health measures.

Last July, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called an early general election for June 6, 2021, roughly a year ahead of when it would normally be held.

Early elections are a key demand of Iraqi protesters who staged months of mass demonstrations last year and were killed in their hundreds by security forces and gunmen.