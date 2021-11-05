Al-Sadr interrupts its visit to Baghdad, denounces the violence around the Green Zone

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced on Friday that he had interrupted his visit to the capital, Baghdad, due to the Green Zone events.

A Minister of the Movement, Saleh Muhammad Al-Iraqi, said in a post, "Al-Sadr interrupted his visit to Baghdad, to denounce the unjustified violence and the weakening of the state…That is why we draw your attention."

He added, "The honorable followers of the Al-Sadr must remain calm and exercise the highest levels of self-restraint."

The clashes around the Green Zone vicinity took a "dangerous" turn.

A security source reported that more than 45 security personnel and demonstrators were injured. One demonstrator was killed in the fire exchange near a gate of the Green Zone.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "More than 30 of the riot forces and 15 demonstrators were injured, and one demonstrator died due to the clashes with stones and weapons near the gate of the suspension bridge in the Green Zone."