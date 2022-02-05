Al-Sadr instructs the Sadrist MPs not to attend the president election

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, instructed the movement's lawmakers to refrain from attending the parliament session dedicated to electing a president of the republic. In a press conference he held in the Parliament headquarters earlier today, Saturday, the head of the Sadrist parliamentary bloc, Hasan al-Azzari, said, "per the orders of Sayyid Muqtada al-Sadr, it is decided to suspend the negotiations with the political blocs regarding the formation of the government." "The members of the Sadrist bloc shall not attend the parliament session dedicated to electing the president of the republic, except the first Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Hakem al-Zameli," he said.

