Shafaq News/ The powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Thursday instructed the mosque preachers in Najaf to lead small groups of people and visit the electricity departments in their neighborhoods to inquire about the power supply there.

According to a statement issued by the committee in charge of organizing the Friday prayer in Najaf, al-Sadr urged the delegations to "convey his greetings" to the public servants and avoid altercations with them.