Shafaq News/ A source in the political body of the Sadrist movement reported that the leader of the movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, will be in the capital, Baghdad, in a few days.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Sadr, during his visit, will meet political figures and supervise negotiations with the winning blocs to form the new government.

The Sadrist bloc topped the results of the parliamentary elections with 73 seats, according to IHEC.